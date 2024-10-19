Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $351,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 282,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

