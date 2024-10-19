Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.67.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

