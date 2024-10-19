Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.07. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

