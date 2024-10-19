Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 181,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.65 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.