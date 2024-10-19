Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.