Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.