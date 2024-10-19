Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

