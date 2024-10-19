John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after buying an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 983,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 558,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 248,336 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

