Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

