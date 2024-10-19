Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average of $220.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

