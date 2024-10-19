Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

