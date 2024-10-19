25,803 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 109.6% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

