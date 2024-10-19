Bfsg LLC Buys 228 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.