iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,320,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 283,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.51 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.