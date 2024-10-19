Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,638,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,284,000 after buying an additional 434,805 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 738,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 373,680 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,705,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

YEAR opened at $50.65 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

