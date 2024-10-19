Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 587.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 42,913 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

