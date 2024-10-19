Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Shares of CI stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

