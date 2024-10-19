Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 157.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

