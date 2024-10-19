Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

XMVM opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

