653 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

