Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,828,000 after purchasing an additional 526,655 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

