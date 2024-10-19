Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $351.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $353.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

