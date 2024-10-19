Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

