Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $42.49 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

