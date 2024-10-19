Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,822 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $388.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.