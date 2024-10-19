Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,750 Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

