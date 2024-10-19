Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

