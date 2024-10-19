Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

