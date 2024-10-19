Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $698,000 Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,499,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

DIVI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.