Cwm LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 231.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 191.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,645.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

