Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 264,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 271.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.