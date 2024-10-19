Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 705 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 136,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 309,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

