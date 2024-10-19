Northwest Bank & Trust Co Has $2.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.5% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 129,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

