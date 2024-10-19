Cwm LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

