Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

