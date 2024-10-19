Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

BIIB stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.31 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

