Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

