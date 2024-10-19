Bfsg LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.51. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Insider Activity at Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHCR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Profile

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

