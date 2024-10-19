CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 138.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

