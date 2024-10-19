IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Personalis were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Personalis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Personalis by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

PSNL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

