Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $38.43 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. HSBC raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.