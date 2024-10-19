IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 9,199 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after buying an additional 133,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 895,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRME opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.18. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRME. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

