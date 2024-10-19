DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in DraftKings by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,328 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.2 %

DraftKings stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

