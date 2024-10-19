Head-To-Head Survey: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) vs. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and Global Arena”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $634.49 million 19.45 $16.07 million $0.97 294.97 Global Arena $830,000.00 0.37 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 4 7 1 2.75 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Duolingo and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Duolingo presently has a consensus target price of $277.22, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Global Arena.

Risk and Volatility

Duolingo has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 10.44% 9.64% 6.57% Global Arena -61.77% N/A -111.08%

Summary

Duolingo beats Global Arena on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

