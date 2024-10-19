Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

ZZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.18. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of C$232.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.21 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

