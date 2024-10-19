TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $129.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

