Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

