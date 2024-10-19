Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $1,908,610.23 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $83.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.