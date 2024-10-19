GAMMA Investing LLC Has $33,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

