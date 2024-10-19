Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 709.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,177,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 2,784,878 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $20,747,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $18,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2,302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 955,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.