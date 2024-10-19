GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 275 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ashland by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Ashland by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 0.5% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 50,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.